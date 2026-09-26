Greater Chennai Corporation vaccinates over 1 lakh stray dogs in 45 days

Launched on August 11, the drive aims to make Chennai rabies-free by vaccinating stray dogs and treating them for internal and external parasites.

Ambattur recorded the highest number of vaccinations at 21,844, followed by Madhavaram (15,038), Tondiarpet (12,477), Thiruvottiyur (12,313), Anna Nagar (11,895), Royapuram (8,598), Manali (7,200) and Alandur (4,343). The second phase is underway in three more zones. So far, 3,290 stray dogs have been vaccinated in Kodambakkam, 2,609 in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and 771 in Perungudi.

The campaign will be extended to Teynampet, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Sholinganallur over the next 34 working days. Civic authorities have appealed to pet owners, animal welfare activists and the public to cooperate with field teams to help achieve the goal of a rabies-free Chennai.