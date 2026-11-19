The initiative aims to improve the city’s visual appeal by transforming neglected spaces around flyovers into aesthetically pleasing and accessible public spaces, while providing safer and more convenient facilities for pedestrians and other users.

A senior Corporation official told DT Next that 6 flyovers had been identified for the second phase. “They are the grade separator at Vallalar Nagar-Mint Junction, Peters Road-West Cott Road junction flyover, Dr Radhakrishnan Road-Royapettah High Road flyover, grade separator at South Usman Road-Duraisamy Junction, Sardar Patel Road-L B Road flyover and Sardar Patel Road-Gandhi Mandapam Road junction flyover,” he added.

In the first phase, 10 flyovers were identified for beautification works. Of these, 6 have been completed at a cost of Rs 13.43 crore and are awaiting inauguration. The remaining four are expected to be completed by next month.