CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to take up enhancement and beautification works on 6 more flyovers across the city under the Chief Minister’s Urban Development Infrastructure Scheme (CMUIDM), taking the total number of flyovers covered by the initiative to 16.
The initiative aims to improve the city’s visual appeal by transforming neglected spaces around flyovers into aesthetically pleasing and accessible public spaces, while providing safer and more convenient facilities for pedestrians and other users.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that 6 flyovers had been identified for the second phase. “They are the grade separator at Vallalar Nagar-Mint Junction, Peters Road-West Cott Road junction flyover, Dr Radhakrishnan Road-Royapettah High Road flyover, grade separator at South Usman Road-Duraisamy Junction, Sardar Patel Road-L B Road flyover and Sardar Patel Road-Gandhi Mandapam Road junction flyover,” he added.
In the first phase, 10 flyovers were identified for beautification works. Of these, 6 have been completed at a cost of Rs 13.43 crore and are awaiting inauguration. The remaining four are expected to be completed by next month.
The six completed structures are: Doveton Junction flyover in Purasawalkam (Rs 3.38 crore), Pantheon Road-Casa Major Road junction flyover in Royapuram Zone (Rs 46 lakh), Peters Road-Conran Smith Road junction flyover in Teynampet Zone (Rs 2.34 crore), Alwarpet flyover at TTK Road-C P Ramaswamy Road junction (Rs 4.16 crore), GK Moopanar Bridge at Cenotaph Road-Turnbulls Road junction in Teynampet Zone (Rs 4.16 crore), and Rangarajapuram Railway flyover in Kodambakkam Zone (Rs 2.63 crore).
The beautification works include seating arrangements amid green cover, specially designed pedestrian walkways, parking facilities, decorative bollard lighting and artistic sculptures. The improvements are aimed at turning spaces beneath and around the flyovers into functional public areas.
Work on the remaining four flyovers under the first phase is almost complete. The flyovers include Sivananda Road (MRTS) bridge, North Usman Road-Mahalingapuram Road junction bridge, Kalaiwanar Bridge on GN Chetty Road at Thirumalai Road junction, and Dr Radhakrishnan Road-TTK Road junction flyover.