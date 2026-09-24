Greater Chennai Corporation releases Rs 60.60 crore ward funds after five-months delay; 30 lakh per ward ahead of monsoon

The fund allocation comes after heightened friction during the August council meeting, where Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar, and DMK councillors wore black attire in showed their protest against the non-allotment of development funds over the previous four months.

Councillors across party lines including AIADMK, CPM, CPI, and BJP voiced strong opposition, warning that continued delays would hamper vital monsoon preparedness and stormwater drain (SWD) construction.

Following the Mayor's representation and persistent demands from representatives.

GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran announced the release of funds to ensure smooth execution of infrastructure and flood-mitigation projects in zones 1–15 ahead of the Northeast Monsoon.