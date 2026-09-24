Greater Chennai Corporation releases Rs 60.60 crore ward funds after five-months delay; 30 lakh per ward ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: Following a five-month delay and intense cross-party protests, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has alotted the first phase of the Ward Development Fund for the financial year 2026–2027. A total of Rs 60.60 crore has been released at Rs 30 lakh per ward, covering 200 ward members and 2 special council members, ahead of monsoon.
The fund allocation comes after heightened friction during the August council meeting, where Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar, and DMK councillors wore black attire in showed their protest against the non-allotment of development funds over the previous four months.
Councillors across party lines including AIADMK, CPM, CPI, and BJP voiced strong opposition, warning that continued delays would hamper vital monsoon preparedness and stormwater drain (SWD) construction.
Following the Mayor's representation and persistent demands from representatives.
GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran announced the release of funds to ensure smooth execution of infrastructure and flood-mitigation projects in zones 1–15 ahead of the Northeast Monsoon.
Zonal Officers are directed to collect recommendation letters from local councillors and secure approvals from Regional Deputy Commissioners to initiate priority works.
The permitted works includes: Road improvements and new road construction, Fitting Hume Pipes and installing Sumps or Pumps in severely waterlogged areas, Procurement or renting of electric motor pumps and emergency boats, Construction of retaining walls along overflowing storm drain channels, Renovation of relief camps and cluster kitchens. Also, Connecting missing SWD links, adding silt catch pits, and subways improvement and Installing CCTV cameras in flood-prone and public locations.
Commissioner noted, all project executions must adhere strictly to Finance Department guidelines and the Tender Transparency Act 1998, Rules 2000.
During that meeting, in August DMK councillor Parithi Ilam Suruthi raised the issue strongly, stating,”Officials are telling us that there is no ward development fund this year. If the funds are not released, we may have to resort to a hunger strike.” Addressing the grievances, Mayor R. Priya clarified the status of the funds, assuring the council, “The fund, from the corporation’s capital account, is yet to be released, and I will take it up with the GCC commissioner and the MAWS secretary.”