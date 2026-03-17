Greater Chennai Corporation plans pedestrian plaza along Perungudi MRTS station road

CHENNAI: People walking between Velachery and Taramani MRTS stations may soon find the journey safer and more comfortable, with the Greater Chennai Corporation taking steps to construct a pedestrian plaza along the Perungudi MRTS station road.
The proposed project, part of the corporation’s ongoing Complete Streets programme, aims to improve pedestrian infrastructure and strengthen last-mile connectivity to public transport. The redevelopment will cover a 3.2-km stretch connecting the Velachery and the Taramani MRTS stations.
For commuters who walk to the stations every day, the plan promises dedicated footpaths and pedestrian-friendly public spaces along the corridor. The project also proposes street furniture and other streetscape improvements intended to make the stretch more accessible and safer for pedestrians moving between the MRTS stations and nearby commercial areas.
The corporation has estimated the cost of the project at Rs 14.44 crore.
The pedestrian plaza initiative forms part of the civic body’s effort to redesign city streets under the Complete Streets programme, supported by the World Bank, which seeks to prioritise pedestrians and non-motorised transport while accommodating vehicular traffic.
Several similar projects are already under way or nearing completion in the city. The pedestrian plazas in T Nagar and on Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam have been opened for public use, while redevelopment of Monegar Choultry Road in North Chennai is progressing in phases.
The corporation has also planned Complete Streets redevelopment on Pulla Avenue in Shenoy Nagar, Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue in Adyar, and Racecourse Link Road.