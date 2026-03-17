Greater Chennai Corporation plans pedestrian plaza along Perungudi MRTS station road

The proposed project, part of the corporation’s ongoing Complete Streets programme, aims to improve pedestrian infrastructure and strengthen last-mile connectivity to public transport. The redevelopment will cover a 3.2-km stretch connecting the Velachery and the Taramani MRTS stations.

For commuters who walk to the stations every day, the plan promises dedicated footpaths and pedestrian-friendly public spaces along the corridor. The project also proposes street furniture and other streetscape improvements intended to make the stretch more accessible and safer for pedestrians moving between the MRTS stations and nearby commercial areas.