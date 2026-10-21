Greater Chennai Corporation, Metro Water board intensify monsoon preparedness

On Tuesday, School Education Minister Raj Mohan visited Jothi Venkatachalam Road in Ward 58 to oversee the trimming of hazardous tree branches. He also inspected rainwater clearance on Alagappa Road, where 100 HP high-capacity suction pumps were in use, and reviewed the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Ripon Building.

Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected safety works at the Puzhal surplus canal on Madhavaram Red Hills Road. He reviewed completed stormwater drain works and instructed officials to ensure continuous monitoring.

The GCC has removed 78,161 branches across all zones as of October 20. In the Central Region, covering Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, workers cleared branches from 731 trees at 50 locations on October 20 and 21. Medical camps are also being held across the city.