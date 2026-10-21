Greater Chennai Corporation, Metro Water board intensify monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon setting in, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) have intensified precautionary measures, drainage operations and tree-pruning drives to prevent waterlogging and protect public safety.
On Tuesday, School Education Minister Raj Mohan visited Jothi Venkatachalam Road in Ward 58 to oversee the trimming of hazardous tree branches. He also inspected rainwater clearance on Alagappa Road, where 100 HP high-capacity suction pumps were in use, and reviewed the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Ripon Building.
Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected safety works at the Puzhal surplus canal on Madhavaram Red Hills Road. He reviewed completed stormwater drain works and instructed officials to ensure continuous monitoring.
The GCC has removed 78,161 branches across all zones as of October 20. In the Central Region, covering Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, workers cleared branches from 731 trees at 50 locations on October 20 and 21. Medical camps are also being held across the city.
Metro Water has deployed 580 machines, including 289 desilting machines, 73 high-speed suction vehicles, 43 jetting-cum-sucker machines and 173 jetting machines, for drainage clearance. To safeguard public health, daily drinking water quality tests have been doubled to 1,800 samples across 15 zones. It has also floated tenders under the CM Perambur Constituency fund for four desilting machines, two 2,000-litre jet rodding machines, four 9,000-litre jet rodding machines and three 8,000-litre Super Suckers.
An official told DT Next, “Vehicles are usually procured based on need, on completion of sewer lines in added areas, and to replace old ones. After assessment, the department plans to procure 13 additional machines.”
A 24/7 control room is operational at headquarters, along with IoT-enabled monitoring at all sewage pumping stations.
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