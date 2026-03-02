Greater Chennai Corporation in talks to relaunch smart bike service

Speaking to DT Next, a corporation official said, "The preliminary talks with the firm are under way. Once the talks are completed, the smart bike will be relaunched at 30 prominent places. Based on the response, the number of locations may be increased."

The Smart Bike Mobility Private Limited operates a mobile-based bicycle service in metropolitan cities in India, including Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Chandigarh. The platform allows users to locate, rent, ride, and return bicycles at designated stations through a mobile app as part of micromobility and last-mile connectivity.

According to the GCC, the bicycle-sharing programme was operated on a design, build, finance, and operate (DBFO) basis for a seven-year term. Under this agreement, the Hyderabad-based firm shares 30 per cent of its revenue with the civic body.