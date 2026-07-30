Greater Chennai Corporation councillors question delay in ward development fund allocation

CHENNAI: Ward councillors across party lines, including the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP, unanimously raised complaints on the non-allotment of ward development funds for the 2026-27 financial year.
At the Greater Chennai Corporation’s council meeting, they said the funds were withheld in March, as the Model Code of Conduct was in force. However, even three months after the formation of the new government, the funds have yet to be released. Representatives warned that withholding allocations has stalled critical infrastructure projects, which will severely impact residents during the impending monsoon.
AIADMK councillor T Sathyanathan of ward 145 asked: “We have been frequently told that ward councillor funds are unavailable. Over the past four years, the timely disbursal of these funds helped us carry out essential development projects. Will we receive our allocation for this year?”
Echoing similar concerns, councillor of ward 44 and chairman of the standing committee for taxation and finance, Sarbajayadas, noted that basic maintenance works have come to a standstill. “Due to the non-allocation of funds, we cannot even repair broken water motors at Amma Canteens. With just six months left of our tenure, we demand the immediate release of funds so that we can carry out necessary works for our wards.”
N Chitrarasu, chairman of the standing committee (works), stated that the GCC is currently struggling to execute projects due to financial distress. He noted that under the previous DMK government, funds were typically released within 60 days of project announcements, whereas allocations are now facing indefinite delays.
Condemning the TVK-led regime, councillor Parithielamsurithi said despite claiming to offer “clean governance”, this government’s actions are working against the public welfare. He threatened to observe a one-day token hunger strike if the funds are not allotted soon.
Mayor R Priya clarified that while the GCC budget was presented early in February, the state budget is slated for August, leaving state-level municipal transfers currently unavailable. The mayor said she has taken up the issue with both the GCC commissioner and the secretary of the MAWS (Municipal Administration and Water Supply) Department.
Deputy mayor Magesh Kumaar assured the council that no funds have been cancelled, and instead available resources are being prioritised for essential emergency works based on proposals submitted by ward committees.