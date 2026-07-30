Greater Chennai Corporation councillors question delay in ward development fund allocation

At the Greater Chennai Corporation’s council meeting, they said the funds were withheld in March, as the Model Code of Conduct was in force. However, even three months after the formation of the new government, the funds have yet to be released. Representatives warned that withholding allocations has stalled critical infrastructure projects, which will severely impact residents during the impending monsoon.

AIADMK councillor T Sathyanathan of ward 145 asked: “We have been frequently told that ward councillor funds are unavailable. Over the past four years, the timely disbursal of these funds helped us carry out essential development projects. Will we receive our allocation for this year?”