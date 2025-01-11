Graceful strokes: A tribute to India's dance forms, merging art and movement in Chennai

CHENNAI: Graceful Strokes is organised by SK’s The Lines & Curves and Indian Art Factory, paying tribute to India’s rich and diverse dance forms. Selvakannan Rathnam, founder of SK’s The Lines & Curves, is on a mission to expand the fervour for art in Chennai.

He has now come up with an exhibition that will be adjudicated by the Jackhi Book of World Records. With around 500 registrations solely from India, Graceful Strokes revolves around Indian dance forms. “Our prime focus is to set a record. Not many have explored dance forms as a theme for an art event. I feel art and dance travel parallel, as all artists would have painted a dancer at least once in their art journey. Dance inspires artists to explore themes of rhythm, energy, and emotion. Similarly, dancers draw inspiration from visual art to develop unique performances, merging the two forms creatively,” says Selvakannan.

He feels that the elements required for a breathtaking artwork — such as aesthetics, jewels, posing, and colour themes — are all present in dance. “Both art and dance represent our culture. Dance and art are deeply interconnected, as they both serve as powerful means of self-expression, storytelling, and cultural preservation,” he adds.

A major highlight of the event is the diverse range of participants, starting from the age of 14. “Shiva Guru, a special child, has also submitted his art on Kathakali, which was astonishing,” adds the self-taught artist.

Selvakannan believes that Chennai has the potential to attract more tourists. “Events like these should be conducted more often in the city, as people from different regions would attend. This would be a boost for tourism,” he states.

According to him, the number of art buyers has declined. “The footfall of the public and buyers has drastically reduced. Commercialisation has taken over, and it is crucial to grab people’s attention to market the artist and their works,” Selvakannan shares.

On the other hand, there is a growing interest in art among youngsters. “I am relieved that the future of art is in safe hands. Today’s youngsters are pursuing it with extreme passion. Participating in more exhibitions, contests, and public events will provide them with opportunities to boost their confidence, learn from fellow artists, and network,” he remarks.

Immerse yourself in the world of art at Graceful Strokes, happening on January 11 and 12, from 11 am to 7 pm, at SK’s The Lines & Curves Art Gallery in Kolathur.