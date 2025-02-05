‘Govt must play a bigger role in supporting cleanup efforts and enforcing anti-littering laws’

CHENNAI: It is an early Sunday morning in Chennai. Streets are mostly empty, and the usual hustle and bustle of daily life feels paused, as if the world is taking a deep, collective breath before the day begins.

But a group of 63 enthusiastic volunteers have gathered at The Learning Community at Quest in Besant Nagar. Armed with gloves, trash bags, and a shared passion for the environment, the Chennai Ploggers were ready to embark on a mission that combines fitness, community building, and environmental stewardship. It sort of was a plogging party, with none other than Erik Ahlström himself, the founder of the plogging movement.

It’s not just about cleaning; it’s more about connecting, says Shanthni Mahalingam, the founder of Chennai Ploggers. At 7 am, the volunteers were ready to tackle the litter scattered across the streets. In just 45 minutes, they collected an impressive 224 kilograms of trash. To make the activity more engaging, Shanthni gamified the process, splitting participants into teams and offering a plant as a prize for the team that collected the most waste.

As the sun rose higher, the group moved to the Besant Nagar beach, where local musicians from On The Streets of Chennai serenaded them with cinematic tunes in Tamil and Hindi.

As part of his PlogYatra, Erik was in India. “I feel very safe and welcomed by people here,” he says.

He also talks to us about the plogging movement, the future he envisions, and much more. Excerpts from the interview:

What inspired you to start Plogga?

It started as a personal habit. I lived in a small ski resort and would pick up litter on my way to my son’s school. When I moved to Stockholm, I was shocked at how littered the city was and wanted to change that. I was part of the running clubs there and tried to incorporate the practice- it's like adding adrenaline and the endorphin. It becomes a treasure hunt. The idea of combining jogging with litter-picking took off, and my wife came up with the name ‘Plogga.’

How has plogging evolved into a global movement?

It started small, but in 2018, a German media company covered our plogging events and translated the content into multiple languages. That gave it a massive push, and today, plogging is present in over 110 countries, including large movements in Japan, Mexico, and Italy. We now have national and world championships and major plogging events worldwide.

How has the concept been received in India?

India has been incredibly receptive. The youth here are highly engaged in environmental issues, and my PlogYatra across Delhi, Pune, Mumbai showed massive participation. The Chennai Ploggers, for example, have organised multiple events and created a strong community in just a few months.

What challenges do you see in waste management in India?

One of the biggest challenges is the lack of proper waste management systems. Many people don’t fully understand the long-term effects of plastic pollution. The micro plastic can kill wildlife. All the trash that ends up in the sea becomes micro plastic harming marine wildlife. Educating people, at the grassroot level is of predominance. There’s also a need for more waste segregation and incentives to recycle. Governments must play a bigger role in supporting cleanup efforts and enforcing anti-littering laws.

What do you think about creative recycling, like using trash for art and furniture?

It’s a fantastic initiative. Many places are turning plastic waste into bricks, furniture, and even fashion. For example, in Pune, they are weaving old chips packets into bags and wallets. The future will see waste being treated as a valuable resource rather than trash.

How can we make plogging a long-term habit, especially among children?

It should be a part of school education. If children start young, they will influence their families and communities. I suggest having ‘Plogga Tuesdays’ in schools to make it a routine. Also, plogging is an inclusive sport—it gets both athletic kids and those who don’t usually engage in physical activity involved in a fun and meaningful way.

We heard something about a plogger high five that you have coined. Could you tell us about it?

Physical activity helps prevent depression, obesity and cancer. Today, middle-aged Swedes spend more than 60 percent of their time sitting. This is the case even in other countries. Start plogging to live longer- that's the first.

The second is that there is going to be more plastic in the ocean by 2050 than fish. We get so much microplastic in our system (three grams every week).

Marine litter also threatens marine wildlife and birds. Scientists are now warning that we are heading into the sixth mass extinction of species due to climate change. Just today I came across a dead turtle. I wonder if plastic pollution was the cause. Birds also get a lot of plastic in them through food. So that's number three.

It costs a lot to employ people to pick up litter because we're too lazy. Tax money could be used for other important social work. Trash breeds trash- plog and take a stand!

The last one, we call that The Broken Window Theory. And that more or less comes from New York when there was so much crimes, drugs and bad atmosphere in downtown New York. So the media took away the graffiti and broken windows. And then suddenly the crime rate dropped and people also did not do so much drugs. It proves that when an area feels cleaner and nicer, safety increases.

What message do you have for the people of Chennai?

Chennai has a strong and inspiring plogging community. I urge the government to provide more waste bins and involve organisations like Chennai Ploggers in official campaigns. If more people join the movement, the city can become a role model for sustainable living.

What are your future plans for the movement?

I want plogging to become a global standard. My goal is to introduce it in schools, host national competitions, and hold a world championship in Italy. If we make plogging a way of life, we can create a cleaner and healthier world for future generations.