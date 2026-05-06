Governor Arlekar rushes to Chennai; Vijay to meet him today to stake claim to form government

Upon arrival, Arlekar will proceed directly to the Raj Bhavan in Guindy. Later in the day, TVK leader and actor Vijay is expected to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan and formally stake his claim to form the government.

The development follows the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, vote counting for which ended on Monday evening. TVK emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 seats.

On Tuesday, TVK's newly elected MLAs met collectively and elected actor Vijay as the leader of their legislative party. Subsequently, the party sent an email to Governor Arlekar, requesting that they be invited to form the government and asserting that they would prove their majority on the floor of the House within two weeks.