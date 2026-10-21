Government seeks DPR for 3.7-km Cooum riverfront development

The Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Ltd (CRTC) has sought consultancy services through the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd (TNUIFSL) for preparing the DPR and tender documents for the proposed works, excluding plantations. The consultant is required to complete the assignment within 30 days of the Letter of Award.

The three pilot stretches identified are Napier Bridge to the Cooum river mouth (0.5 km), Swami Sivananda Salai to Periyar Bridge (1.2 km), and Link Road to Dams Road (2 km). The terms of reference require the consultant to assess river conditions, encroachments, sewage outfalls and surrounding land use, besides preparing detailed engineering designs, drawings, cost estimates and maintenance plans. Concept plans for all three stretches are already being prepared.