Government seeks DPR for 3.7-km Cooum riverfront development

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated steps to develop three stretches of the Cooum riverfront in Chennai, spanning 3.7 km, with a consultant to prepare a detailed project report covering engineering designs, cost estimates and measures to improve the river’s degraded surroundings.
The Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Ltd (CRTC) has sought consultancy services through the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd (TNUIFSL) for preparing the DPR and tender documents for the proposed works, excluding plantations. The consultant is required to complete the assignment within 30 days of the Letter of Award.
The three pilot stretches identified are Napier Bridge to the Cooum river mouth (0.5 km), Swami Sivananda Salai to Periyar Bridge (1.2 km), and Link Road to Dams Road (2 km). The terms of reference require the consultant to assess river conditions, encroachments, sewage outfalls and surrounding land use, besides preparing detailed engineering designs, drawings, cost estimates and maintenance plans. Concept plans for all three stretches are already being prepared.
The Greater Chennai Corporation has prepared and tendered the plantation plan for the first two stretches, while the plan for the Link Road–Dams Road stretch is to be tendered shortly. Plantation works are excluded from the present consultancy assignment. The project seeks to improve the riverfront and its interface with surrounding urban areas, which have been affected by rapid urbanisation, encroachments, untreated wastewater and solid-waste accumulation.
The proposed DPR will establish the technical and financial framework for implementing the riverfront works across the three pilot stretches in central Chennai. The initiative is envisaged as part of a broader effort to improve the Cooum’s environmental condition and create accessible public spaces along the waterway.