Government Railway Police rescues kidnapped 6-year-old boy from Guntur

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy who was abducted from the Chennai Central railway station was rescued from Guntur by a Government Railway Police (GRP) team on Sunday night. The team arrested five women who kidnapped the boy and forced him into begging. The kidnapped boy, Shahid, had come to Chennai along with his widowed mother and younger brother from Assam on January 12.

Police sources said that a co-passenger on the train from Guwahati to Chennai had offered to help her get a job in Chennai after learning her situation. On reaching Chennai, the woman and her two children slept on the platform and woke up on the morning of January 13 to find her elder son missing.

The woman filed a missing complaint, after which a GRP team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Karnan reviewed the CCTV footage and found the boy walking with a few women from the railway station.

Police traced the woman to Guntur, and a team rescued the boy on Sunday. Police arrested five women - Saraswathi Maruthi (40), Sacha Vathi Prasannam (30), Veera Anjamma (48), Uma Venkatesh waralu (40) and Anjanamma Ravikumar (32) were residents of Narasaravopet, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.