Government Railway Police nabs Karur woman murder suspect in Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 19-year-old youth near Chennai Central railway station on charges of murdering a 79-year-old woman and stealing her gold jewellery in Karur district on April 26.
The accused fled after the murder, according to the police. The police traced the accused to a train bound for Chennai and apprehended him upon arrival.
The accused, Pandeeswaran, a resident of Tiruparankundram in Madurai, was wanted in connection with the murder of Thayaramal (79) at her house in Karuppur Salapatti in Karur on April 26.
The police said the woman, who was alone at home, was found murdered with her hands and legs tied. Jewellery weighing 6 grams of gold, including earrings and a nose ring, was reported missing from her.
While Karur police had arrested two suspects initially, Pandeeswaran, the third suspect, fled. Following this, the police tracked him and alerted the Chennai Central Railway Police.
The Govt Railway Police handed over Pandeeswaran to the Karur police for further investigation.