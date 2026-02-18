Government issues show cause notices to oral tobacco dealers

CHENNAI: The State's Directorate of Drugs Control issued a public health alert on Wednesday, warning against the purchase, sale and consumption of oral nicotine pouches, stating that the products are not approved in India and their safety, efficacy and quality remain unestablished.
Acting on complaints regarding the illegal online sale of several brands, the Directorate launched an investigation into products marketed as nicotine pouches, including Swag Slim White Minto, WG White Gold Strong Massive Mint, Daze Tropical Mist, Icey Mint and Whyte Mango Strong - All White Snus.
The products were allegedly sold through online portals such as Amazon, Buydaze, World of Nicotine and Dholakia Tobacco.
Show cause notices have been issued to dealers, including RR Impex of New Delhi, Daze India of Uttar Pradesh, Arthian Organic (OPC) Private Limited of New Delhi, and Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd of Gujarat, for selling the drug without requisite licences and for marketing an unapproved product in contravention of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.
A separate notice has also been served on Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, Bengaluru, for allegedly exhibiting and offering the unapproved drug for sale without valid authorisation.
In its advisory, the Directorate cautioned the public against using nicotine pouches as an aid for smoking cessation, gutka or tobacco quitting, or for managing withdrawal symptoms.
"The safety, efficacy and quality of such nicotine pouches are not yet established," it said, warning that these products deliver pharmacologically active nicotine directly into the bloodstream through buccal absorption, potentially leading to increased intake and aggravated health risks.
Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, hospitals, pharmacies and online marketplace operators across the State have been directed to refrain from manufacturing, stocking or selling such unapproved products.
The Directorate has urged consumers to report violations through its WhatsApp helpline: 9445865400.