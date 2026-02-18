Government issues show cause notices to oral tobacco dealers

Acting on complaints regarding the illegal online sale of several brands, the Directorate launched an investigation into products marketed as nicotine pouches, including Swag Slim White Minto, WG White Gold Strong Massive Mint, Daze Tropical Mist, Icey Mint and Whyte Mango Strong - All White Snus.

The products were allegedly sold through online portals such as Amazon, Buydaze, World of Nicotine and Dholakia Tobacco.