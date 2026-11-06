Government hospitals in Chennai get specialised treatment facilities worth over Rs 2 crore

Health Minister KG Arunraj inaugurated the Rs 1.60 crore haemodialysis centre at the Anna Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital. The facility was established through a partnership involving Rotary organisations, Kamdar Foundation and Wockhardt Foundation, which jointly provided the medical equipment.

The centre is equipped with 10 dialysis machines manufactured by Germany-based Fresenius, a reverse osmosis water purification system, an effluent treatment plant, central air-conditioning and a diesel generator. The hospital provided the infrastructure, including the building, electricity and water supply.

Once fully operational, the centre will be able to treat 30 patients a day and provide approximately 750 dialysis sessions a month. Wockhardt Foundation will manage the dialysis services, while treatment expenses will be covered under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Separately, Arunraj and School Education Minister Rajmohan inaugurated an extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) machine, worth Rs 83.50 lakh, at the advanced haematology and bone marrow transplant unit of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore.