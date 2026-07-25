Government holds fresh talks on allotting Nochikuppam fish market shops

K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fisheries Welfare Association, told DT Next that the minister informed vendors that those willing to operate from the market could take possession of their allotted shops, while those unwilling could continue at their present location for the time being.

According to fishermen, only 20 to 30 vendors who were allotted front-row shops where business was relatively better have so far agreed to shift. Most continue to seek vending space at their existing location rather than relocate to the market in its present condition which was built by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 9.97 crore.