Government holds fresh talks on allotting Nochikuppam fish market shops

CHENNAI: Seeking to operationalise the modern fish market in Nochikuppam, which has remained largely underutilised since its 2024 inauguration due to the operational difficulties faced by the vendors, the State government on Friday (July 24) held fresh consultations with fish vendors over allotment of shops.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Mylapore MLA P Venkataramanan chaired the meeting with vendors, who are currently operating along the Pattinapakkam Loop Road.
The meeting aimed to reallocate stalls, as most of the vendors who received the allotment originally have moved back to the Loop Road.
K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fisheries Welfare Association, told DT Next that the minister informed vendors that those willing to operate from the market could take possession of their allotted shops, while those unwilling could continue at their present location for the time being.
According to fishermen, only 20 to 30 vendors who were allotted front-row shops where business was relatively better have so far agreed to shift. Most continue to seek vending space at their existing location rather than relocate to the market in its present condition which was built by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 9.97 crore.
The civic body said 356 vendors had applied for shops, of whom 240 submitted the required documents while 116 are yet to furnish them. After meeting the vendors, the minister directed officials to allot shops to the 240 eligible applicants.
Vendors said the market never took off because it lacks basic amenities, including adequate fish-cleaning space and cold storage. "The roofing is unsuitable for a fish market, because it traps heat and causes fish to spoil faster," they said, alleging the market also suffers a persistent foul smell.