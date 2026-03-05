Government doctors to begin hunger strike over pay revision on March 5

CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FODGA) has announced that it will begin an indefinite hunger strike from March 5 (Thursday) to press the State government to fulfil their long-pending demands, including pay revision.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai Press Club, the Federation president, Dr Balakrishnan, pointed out that the State government had earlier assured that the salary hike as per GO 354 would be reconsidered, but nothing materialised since 2017 despite repeated appeals.
“The monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 announced for Primary Health Centre doctors under GO 293 has not been implemented. Also, the sanctioned increments for postgraduate (PG) doctors have also not been provided properly,” he added.
The Federation further demanded that the State reinstate around 1,500 government doctor posts that were previously cut, thereby ensuring the number of staff aligns with patient load.
Citing these long-pending demands, the Federation has announced that it will launch an indefinite hunger strike from March 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus.