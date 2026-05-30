Government bus runs over man's leg inside Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus

CHENNAI: In an accident, the CCTV footage of which went viral on social media and sent shockwaves among the public, a government bus knocked down a 45-year-old passenger and ran over the leg inside the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam on Thursday. Taking note of the incident, the police have initiated action against the driver of the bus.
The injured passenger, identified as Jayasankar of Pazhavanthangal, had come to the bus terminus to continue his journey to his native place. He arrived at the terminus by an MTC bus from Tambaram and alighted at Platform 6.
While he was walking inside the terminus, a government bus operating between Tambaram and Maraimalai Nagar, which allegedly came at high speed, knocked him down. The bus, bearing registration number TN01 AN 4765, reportedly ran over his right leg, crushing it.
Shocked by the incident, fellow passengers rushed to his aid and sent him to the Tambaram Government Hospital for treatment.
Angry commuters allegedly attempted to confront the driver responsible for the accident. The driver, however, left the bus at the spot and ran to a drivers' rest room inside the terminus seeking refuge.
The police personnel who arrived at the scene secured the driver and initiated an inquiry. Investigations revealed that the driver, Kishore (24), had been operating government buses on a contract basis for the past two years through a private firm, Stalwart, based in Nungambakkam.
The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.
Officials said bus drivers operating within the Kilambakkam bus terminus are routinely instructed to drive at very low speeds to ensure passenger safety, and added that the circumstances leading to the accident are being examined.