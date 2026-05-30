Government bus runs over man's leg inside Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus

The injured passenger, identified as Jayasankar of Pazhavanthangal, had come to the bus terminus to continue his journey to his native place. He arrived at the terminus by an MTC bus from Tambaram and alighted at Platform 6.

While he was walking inside the terminus, a government bus operating between Tambaram and Maraimalai Nagar, which allegedly came at high speed, knocked him down. The bus, bearing registration number TN01 AN 4765, reportedly ran over his right leg, crushing it.