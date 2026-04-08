Government bus conductor found dead inside sewage canal in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Mystery shrouds the death of a government bus conductor, who was found dead in a sewage canal near the Chennai Mofussil Bus Depot (CMBT) in Koyambedu on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as S Vincent John Kennedy (51), a native of Rayanpatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy. Probe revealed that he was employed as a bus conductor with the Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).
On Monday, passengers noticed Vincent lying unconscious in the canal behind the SETC depot in Koyambedu and alerted the authorities, after which other workers rushed and retrieved him from the canal.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
On receiving information, personnel from the CMBT police station recovered the body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances under which Kennedy fell into the canal and died.