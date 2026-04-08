Government bus conductor found dead inside sewage canal in Koyambedu

The deceased has been identified as S Vincent John Kennedy (51), a native of Rayanpatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy. Probe revealed that he was employed as a bus conductor with the Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

On Monday, passengers noticed Vincent lying unconscious in the canal behind the SETC depot in Koyambedu and alerted the authorities, after which other workers rushed and retrieved him from the canal.