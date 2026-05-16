Gothic scripts and calligraphy take centre stage

The sessions will be held on May 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 4 pm to 6 pm as part of the gallery’s Craftpreneur Series. Open to participants between the ages of 18 and 80.

The workshop creates a space for beginners and enthusiasts to engage with calligraphy not just as a writing technique, but as a historic art form shaped by centuries of writing traditions.

Across the sessions, participants will explore pen control, stroke formation, spacing, composition, and letter construction through structured exercises.