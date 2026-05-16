Gothic scripts and calligraphy take centre stage

CHENNAI: A Calligraphy Workshop, a four-session workshop that introduces participants to the art and discipline of calligraphy through guided practice and written compositions.
The sessions will be held on May 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 4 pm to 6 pm as part of the gallery’s Craftpreneur Series. Open to participants between the ages of 18 and 80.
The workshop creates a space for beginners and enthusiasts to engage with calligraphy not just as a writing technique, but as a historic art form shaped by centuries of writing traditions.
Across the sessions, participants will explore pen control, stroke formation, spacing, composition, and letter construction through structured exercises.
The workshop will also feature an Advanced Gothic Calligraphy session, where participants will learn the visual language and structure of Gothic scripts a style known for its precision, rhythm, density, and dramatic lettering style.
Participants attending the advanced session are requested to bring materials including a Pilot Parallel Pen (6 mm), Camlin Transparent Photo Colours, Parker Quink Ink Bottle, paper stump, Gothic calligraphy workbook, and basic stationery.
Beginners are required to bring a calligraphy ink pen, ink cartridges, graph book, and stationery materials.
Some materials will also be available upon request. Hosted at Apparao Galleries’ Secret Garden, the workshop aims to introduce the joy of art-making across generations while encouraging creativity, curiosity, and self-expression.
Through the Craftpreneur Series, the gallery also hopes to present contemporary crafts and hobbies as possible avenues for creative enterprise and artistic practice.
For registrations, participants can contact: 82209 83016.