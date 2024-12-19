Got no complaint against doctor Balaji Jaganathan, no action taken: State tells HC

CHENNAI: No action has been taken against senior medical oncologist Balaji Jaganathan as no complaint was received against him, the State clarified before the Madras High Court.

When Justice AD Jagadish Chandira was hearing the bail plea of Vignesh, the youth who stabbed the doctor, State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said that a section of the media projected as if the youth was granted bail because no action was taken against the doctor.

To this, the judge said the court granted Vignesh bail because he was in jail for more than a month and there was no bad antecedent recorded against him. Further, the doctor was also discharged from the hospital and the major part of the investigation has already been completed, the judge explained on the decision to grant bail to the accused.

The State also clarified that no action has been taken against Dr Balaji Jaganathan for allegedly failing to ensure proper treatment for the accused’s mother because there have been no complaints against him so far.

On December 17, the court granted bail to Vignesh. However, it was reported in a section of the media that the bail was granted on the ground that no action has been taken against the doctor for allegedly mistreating him.

On November 13, Vignesh stabbed the senior medical oncologist with a knife at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), which triggered a huge outcry among the medical fraternity and also opposition politicians over the law and order situation in the State.

Vignesh’s mother was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment. The youngster was not satisfied with the treatment given to his mother, and entered into a wordy quarrel with the staff at the hospital. In the heat of the argument, Vignesh took out the knife he was carrying and stabbed the doctor repeatedly on the neck and head.

Later, he was arrested and booked under 127 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1), 121 (2), 109 and 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.