Goondas on realtor: Madras HC orders ex-CoP Arun to appear

As per the agreement, 78 apartments were to be allotted to Sudhish and Poornajothi. A complaint was later lodged alleging that Santosh Sharma had forged signatures and sold the 78 apartments allotted to Sudhish and Poornajothi for Rs 43 crore. Based on the complaint, a criminal case was registered, and Sharma was arrested.

He was later released on bail, and another case was registered in 2025, alleging that he had cheated buyers by failing to hand over the apartments they bought. He was arrested again.

Subsequently, the then Chennai Police Commissioner Arun issued a detention order against Sharma under the Goondas Act on September 22, 2025.