Golu displays that tell stories beyond tradition

A tribute to the Cholas through Ponniyin Selvan

When visitors look at Ramya Shankar’s Golu, they might recognise a character from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films before identifying the historical figure behind it. For Ramya, that moment of recognition is what makes her theme worthwhile. “I have always felt that the Chola dynasty deserves so much more recognition than it receives today,” she says, pointing to the dynasty’s contributions to architecture, temple construction, administration, trade and maritime expeditions. Her display is a personal tribute to the Chola kings and their legacy, drawing inspiration from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s celebrated historical novel and the renewed interest generated by its film adaptations.

Ponniyin Selvan offers a compelling entry point into a larger historical world. Ramya wanted her Golu to give visitors a glimpse of that world, including those who may not have read the novel. She finds it amusing when visitors identify a character by the actor who portrayed them rather than by the character’s name. Yet she sees this familiarity as an opportunity to spark conversations about the story and the history behind it.

Translating a richly imagined literary world into a physical display presented its own challenges. The palaces, costumes and settings that readers visualise while reading the novel had to be recreated within the practical constraints of a Golu arrangement. The setup took a day, followed by another day of photographing the display, with adjustments along the way to bring the overall vision together.

For Ramya, Golu need not be restricted to deities and mythology. She believes traditions should evolve and make room for new ideas while retaining their essence. If the display encourages even a few visitors to explore Kalki’s novel or learn more about the Cholas, she considers it a meaningful way to celebrate Tamil literature and history.