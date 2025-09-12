Gold touches new high as sovereign price nears Rs 82,000 on September 12, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai hit an all-time high by after increasing Rs 720 per sovereign on September 12 (Friday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 81920.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 90, with a gram now costing Rs 10,240.

While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent surge is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

Starting at Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, the price of the yellow metal climbed to Rs 63,240 by February 5 and shot up to Rs 66,400 on March 14 with a single-day rise of Rs 1,440.

On April 22, it hit another record by reaching Rs 74,320 after a Rs 2,200 leap.

Gold price then crossed the Rs 75,000 mark twice — on July 23 and August 6 at Rs 75,040.

In the latest surge, gold prices jumped by Rs 4,240 between September 1 and September 10 to touch Rs 81,200 per sovereign, gold prices increased today, with a sovereign costing Rs 81,920.

On the other hand, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is sold for Rs 142/gram today.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

September 11, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 81,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,150

September 10, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 81,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,150

September 9, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 81,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,150

September 8, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 79,760 1 gram: Rs 9,970

September 7, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 80,480, 1 gram: Rs 10,060

Silver price over the last five days:

September 11, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 10, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 09, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 08, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140

September 07, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 140