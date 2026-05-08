Gold scam: Couple, minor son held for conning youth of Rs 15 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: A couple were arrested for cheating a 25-year-old man of Rs 15 lakh in Washermanpet after promising high returns through gold investments.
The accused were identified as Sivakumar (49) and his wife, Padmini (41), both from Perambur. Their minor son was also questioned in connection with the case and was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later admitted to the correctional facility for boys in Kellys.
According to police, the complainant, Dinesh Kumar (25) from Old Washermanpet, became acquainted with Sivakumar in 2024. During meetings at Sivakumar's house, the family claimed they were involved in gold investment operations and assured him of substantial profits.
The police said Dinesh Kumar handed over Rs 15 lakh in four instalments between Dec 2024 and Jan 2025. When he later sought returns or repayment, Sivakumar repeatedly delayed and dodged returning the cash. Investigators said the accused later threatened Dinesh Kumar with dire consequences when he demanded the money back and subsequently went into hiding.
Based on a complaint lodged with the Washermanpet police station crime wing, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.