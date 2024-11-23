Gold rate rises by Rs 2,920/sovereign in 6 days; check out price in Chennai on November 23

CHENNAI: Continuing its upward trend, gold price went up yet again in Chennai on November 23, recording a rise of Rs 75 per gram – Rs 600 per sovereign. The price of one sovereign gold now stands at Rs 58,400 in Chennai.

This rise is coming in the backdrop of the fall in prices immediately after Dhanteras and Deepavali.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the price of gold has increased by Rs 2,920 per sovereign over the past six days.

On the other hand, there has been no change in the price of silver. One gram of silver is priced at Rs 101, and one kilogram is being sold for Rs 1,01,000.

Gold prices have been rising steadily since November 18. A day prior to that, the gold price had dropped, dragging the price below the Rs 56,000 mark. But then the price began going up again, and crossed Rs 56,000 on November 19. Two days later, it crossed Rs 57,000 per sovereign.

As a continuation of this trend, the price of gold has risen again on Friday.