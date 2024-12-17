Begin typing your search...

    17 Dec 2024
    Gold prices see slight rise, gram costs Rs 7,150 on Dec 17 in Chennai
    Gold Jewellery displayed in a showroom in Chennai

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased today, and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,200 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, the price of gold sold at Rs 7,150 per gram. Over the past week, gold price has shown slight variations.

    On December 14, the price of gold was at Rs 57,120, down from Rs 57,840 on December 13. The price had previously stood at Rs 58,280 on both December 11 and 12.

    Silver too, saw no major fluctuations and remains stable at Rs 100 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    16.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    15.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

    14.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

    13.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,840

    12.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

    Silver price over the last five days:

    16.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 100

    15.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 100

    14.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 100

    13.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

    12.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104

