Gold prices in Chennai fall by 25% in 10 months; experts predict further 5% decline

CHENNAI: Gold prices in Chennai have continued to decline, with the price of 22-carat gold falling to Rs 1,00,320 per sovereign (8 gram) on Monday, November 16, bringing the precious metal closer to the psychological Rs 1 lakh mark. Experts suggest this is the right price band to buy gold even though there is a possibility of a 5% decline.
On January 29, gold prices reached an all time high, with one gram of 22-carat gold touching Rs 16,800 and a sovereign reaching Rs 1,34,400.
The steep rise in prices made gold increasingly unaffordable for lower income families. For most of the year, the price remained between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000.
Meanwhile, wealth adviser Sethuraman Krishnamurthy, founder and CEO of Angeeras Securities, told DT Next, “The rise in crude oil prices is one of the primary reasons for the decline in gold prices. So now, investors have shifted their interest from gold to crude oil, affecting demand for gold. Also, rising inflation across the globe is affecting people’s purchasing power, which can also influence gold prices.”
He explained that one of the most important reasons for the decline was the recent selling of gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) by investors. A gold ETF is a passive investment instrument that tracks the domestic price of physical gold, with one unit typically representing one gram of 99.5% pure gold. “Investors had earned nearly twice their initial investment through gold ETFs, prompting them to book profits by selling their holdings. They recently shifted more than Rs 1 lakh crore into the stock market within a short period by selling their gold ETF holdings. This movement towards the share market contributed to the decline in gold prices,” he pointed out.
Sethuraman further predicted that gold prices could fall by another 4-5%, and that the current price level could also be considered a suitable opportunity to buy gold.
Concurring with him was Santhakumar, widely known as Gold Guru, who piped in: “Some investors also resorted to panic selling following the sudden price decline, triggering a domino effect that further intensified the fall.”
Inflation in USA was another key reason behind the fall in gold prices, he added. “Rising inflation in the US has led experts to anticipate that the Federal Reserve can increase interest rates in December. This expectation prompted investors to shift their investments from gold to the US dollar and government bonds, contributing to the decline in gold prices,” opined the secretary, Jewellers and Diamond Traders’ Association, Chennai. “This is a suitable time for consumers to purchase gold. Prices will recover in the short term and return to an upward trajectory.”
However, experts cautioned that gold prices would continue to remain volatile in the coming weeks, depending on movements in crude oil prices, the US dollar and interest rate decisions. They advised buyers to consider their financial requirements rather than attempting to time the market, as sudden global developments could trigger further fluctuations in gold price.