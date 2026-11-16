Gold prices in Chennai fall by 25% in 10 months; experts predict further 5% decline

Sethuraman further predicted that gold prices could fall by another 4-5%, and that the current price level could also be considered a suitable opportunity to buy gold.

Concurring with him was Santhakumar, widely known as Gold Guru, who piped in: “Some investors also resorted to panic selling following the sudden price decline, triggering a domino effect that further intensified the fall.”

Inflation in USA was another key reason behind the fall in gold prices, he added. “Rising inflation in the US has led experts to anticipate that the Federal Reserve can increase interest rates in December. This expectation prompted investors to shift their investments from gold to the US dollar and government bonds, contributing to the decline in gold prices,” opined the secretary, Jewellers and Diamond Traders’ Association, Chennai. “This is a suitable time for consumers to purchase gold. Prices will recover in the short term and return to an upward trajectory.”

However, experts cautioned that gold prices would continue to remain volatile in the coming weeks, depending on movements in crude oil prices, the US dollar and interest rate decisions. They advised buyers to consider their financial requirements rather than attempting to time the market, as sudden global developments could trigger further fluctuations in gold price.