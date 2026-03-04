Chennai gold drops by Rs 2,120 and silver gets cheaper by Rs 20 on March 4, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold plunged in the city by Rs 2,120 per sovereign (8 grams), the fifth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,21,600 per sovereign and Rs 15,200 per gram, down by Rs 265.
On March 3, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,23,720 per sovereign and 15,465 per gram during the evening session.
Silver decreased by Rs 20 to be priced at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg) on March 4. On March 3, it was priced at Rs 315 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,080 per sovereign (Rs 8,010 per gram) on March 4, 2025, to Rs 1,21,600 per sovereign (Rs 15,200 per gram) on March 4, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 57,520, or about 89.7%.
March 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,23,720| 1 gram - Rs 15,465
March 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,25,280 | 1 gram - Rs 15,660
March 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,26,200 | 1 gram - Rs 15,775
February 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,24,600| 1 gram- Rs 15,550
February 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200| 1 gram- Rs 14,900
March 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315
March 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315
March 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 325
February 28, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320
February 27, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295