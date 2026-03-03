Chennai gold prices drop by Rs 80 while silver remains same on March 3, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold prices fell by Rs 80 per sovereign on Tuesday (March 3), the fourth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,25,200 per sovereign (8grams) and Rs 15,650 per gram , down by Rs 10.
On March 2, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,25,280 per sovereign and 15,660 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,520 per sovereign (Rs 7,940 per gram) on March 3, 2025, to Rs 1,25,200 per sovereign (Rs 15,650 per gram) on March 3, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 61,680, or about 97.1%.
March 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,25,280 | 1 gram - Rs 15,660
March 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,26,200 | 1 gram - Rs 15,775
February 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,24,600| 1 gram- Rs 15,550
February 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200| 1 gram- Rs 14,900
February 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,920
March 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315
March 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 325
February 28, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320
February 27, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 26, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295