Chennai gold prices drop by Rs 80 while silver remains same on March 3, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold prices fell by Rs 80 per sovereign on Tuesday (March 3), the fourth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,25,200 per sovereign (8grams) and Rs 15,650 per gram , down by Rs 10.

On March 2, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,25,280 per sovereign and 15,660 per gram.

Silver prices unchanged

Silver  remained unchanged at Rs 315 per gram (Rs 3,15,000 per kg) on March 3.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,520 per sovereign (Rs 7,940 per gram) on March 3, 2025, to Rs 1,25,200 per sovereign (Rs 15,650 per gram) on March 3, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 61,680, or about 97.1%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,25,280 | 1 gram - Rs 15,660

March 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,26,200 | 1 gram - Rs 15,775

February 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,24,600| 1 gram- Rs 15,550

February 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200| 1 gram- Rs 14,900

February 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,920

Silver price over the last five days:

March 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315

March 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 325

February 28, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320

February 27, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

February 26, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

