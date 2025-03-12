Gold price spikes by Rs 360 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,065 in Chennai on March 12

CHENNAI: The price of gold on Wednesday has increased by Rs 360 per sovereign in the city.

A sovereign now costs Rs 64,520, while a gram costs Rs 8,065.

On Tuesday (March 11) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 240 from the previous day's price.

However, over the last few days, the gold price had been fluctuating, only to rise again on March 12 (Today).

February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

The price later arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 109 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

11.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

10.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

08.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,320

07.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,240

06.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

Silver price over the last five days:

11.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

10.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

08.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

07.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

06.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108