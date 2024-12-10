Gold price sees sharp rise of Rs 600 per sovereign; gram costs Rs 7,205 in Chennai on Dec 10

CHENNAI: The gold price, which fluctuated throughout last week, saw a sharp rise of Rs 600 per sovereign on Tuesday (December 10).

It has increased by Rs 75 per gram, reaching Rs 7,205 per gram, while the price of a sovereign now stands at Rs 57,640.

The silver price, which had remained stable over the last few days, has also gone up today. The price per gram of silver has risen by Rs 4, now costing Rs 104.

Gold prices over the last five days:

09.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

07.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

06.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

05.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

Silver prices over the last five days:

09.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

07.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

06.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

05.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100