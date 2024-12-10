Gold price sees sharp rise of Rs 600 per sovereign; gram costs Rs 7,205 in Chennai on Dec 10
It has increased by Rs 75 per gram, reaching Rs 7,205 per gram, while the price of a sovereign now stands at Rs 57,640.
CHENNAI: The gold price, which fluctuated throughout last week, saw a sharp rise of Rs 600 per sovereign on Tuesday (December 10).
The silver price, which had remained stable over the last few days, has also gone up today. The price per gram of silver has risen by Rs 4, now costing Rs 104.
Gold prices over the last five days:
09.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040
07.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920
06.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920
05.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120
04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040
Silver prices over the last five days:
09.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
07.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
06.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101
05.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101
04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100