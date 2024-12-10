Begin typing your search...

    Gold price sees sharp rise of Rs 600 per sovereign; gram costs Rs 7,205 in Chennai on Dec 10

    It has increased by Rs 75 per gram, reaching Rs 7,205 per gram, while the price of a sovereign now stands at Rs 57,640.

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The gold price, which fluctuated throughout last week, saw a sharp rise of Rs 600 per sovereign on Tuesday (December 10).

    It has increased by Rs 75 per gram, reaching Rs 7,205 per gram, while the price of a sovereign now stands at Rs 57,640.

    The silver price, which had remained stable over the last few days, has also gone up today. The price per gram of silver has risen by Rs 4, now costing Rs 104.

    Gold prices over the last five days:

    09.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

    07.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

    06.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

    05.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,120

    04.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

    Silver prices over the last five days:

    09.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    07.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    06.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

    05.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

    04.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    03.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

