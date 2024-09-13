Gold price rises by Rs 960 per sovereign on 13.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Friday has increased by Rs 960 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,600 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has increased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 120 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,825 per gram.

The price of silver also increased by Rs 3.5 per gram and is being sold at Rs 95 per gram.

Accordingly 1 kg of silver is being sold for Rs 95,000.