    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Sep 2024 8:44 AM GMT
    Gold price rises by Rs 480 per sovereign on 25.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here
    Gold Jewellery displayed in a showroom in Chennai

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Wednesday has increased by Rs 408 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,480 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 60 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,060 per gram.

    The price of silver also increased by Rs 3 per gram and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram.

    Accordingly 1 kg of silver is being sold for Rs 1,01,000.

