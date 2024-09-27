Gold price rises by Rs 320 per sovereign on 27.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Friday has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,800 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has increased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 40 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,100 per gram.

The price of silver also increased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 102 per gram.