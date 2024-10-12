Begin typing your search...
Gold price rises by Rs 200 per sovereign on 12.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here
The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has increased today.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Saturday increased by Rs 200 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,960 per sovereign.
Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 25 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,120 per gram.
The price of Silver has been increased by Re 1 and being sold at Rs 103 per gram.
