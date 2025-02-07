Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,930 on Feb 7 in Chennai
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Friday (February 7) and, the yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,440.
Accordingly, gold price per gram is Rs 7,930.
On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign. On February 4, it touched Rs 62,480. The next day, on February 5, the per sovereign gold rate soared to Rs 63,240. On February 6, it was at Rs 63,440.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440
05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240
04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480
03.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640
01.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 61,960
Silver price over the last five days:
06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106
03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107