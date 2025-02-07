Begin typing your search...

    Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,930 on Feb 7 in Chennai

    7 Feb 2025 11:29 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged on Friday (February 7) and, the yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,440.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram is Rs 7,930.

    On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day, reaching Rs 61,840 per sovereign. On February 4, it touched Rs 62,480. The next day, on February 5, the per sovereign gold rate soared to Rs 63,240. On February 6, it was at Rs 63,440.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    06.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,440

    05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240

    04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480

    03.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640

    01.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 61,960

    Silver price over the last five days:

    06.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

    03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    Online Desk

