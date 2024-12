Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,285 on Dec 12 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged today, and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,280 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold sold at Rs 7,285 per gram.

Silver price has increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

11.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

10.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,640

09.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

08.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

07.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

Silver price over the last five days:

11.12.2024: 1 gram—Rs 103

10.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104

09.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

08.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

07.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100