Gold price remains stable, gram costs Rs 7,215 on Jan 6 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai remains unchanged for the third day in a row with the yellow metal continuing to be being sold at Rs 57,720 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the price of gold per gram is Rs 7,215.

On January 1, the price of the yellow metal was Rs 57,200 a sovereign. By January 3, the price rose to Rs 58,080 only to drop to Rs 57,720 the next day (January 4).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

5.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

4.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

3.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

2.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,440

1.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

Silver price over the last five days:

5.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

4.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

3.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

2.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

1.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 98