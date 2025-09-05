Gold price records rise in Chennai on September 05, 2025

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city spiked by Rs 560 on Friday (September 5, 2025), with a sovereign priced at Rs 78,920. A gram now costs Rs 9,865.

On Thursday (September 04), the price of gold decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign and was sold at Rs 78,360 per sovereign.

Earlier in August, the yellow metal had crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year, touching Rs 75,040 on August 6, the same rate it last reached on July 23. Between August 25 and August 30, gold prices in Chennai increased by Rs 2,520 per sovereign, reaching Rs 76,960 per sovereign.

In recent months, the gold price has witnessed a series of fluctuations. On February 5, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign.

The price later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price. Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, the price of gold in the city has been constantly increasing, and as of September 4, it stands at Rs 78,360 per sovereign and Rs 9,795 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is sold for Rs 136/gram.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

September 04, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,360, 1 gram: Rs 9,795

September 03, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,440, 1 gram: Rs 9,805

September 02, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 77,800, 1 gram: Rs 9,725

September 01, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 77,640, 1 gram: Rs 9,705

August 30, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 76,960, 1 gram: Rs 9,620

Silver price over the last five days:

September 04, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 03, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 02, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 01, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 136

August 30, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 134

August 29, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 131