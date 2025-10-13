Gold price rally continues in Chennai, crosses Rs 92,000 per sovereign on Oct 13

CHENNAI: Continuing its breakneck climb, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai rose by Rs 200 per sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 grams) on October 13 (Monday), touching a record Rs 92,200. Accordingly, the per-gram rate increased by Rs 25 to Rs 11,525

On October 11 (Saturday), 22-carat gold had increased by Rs 680 per sovereign to sell for Rs 91,400 a sovereign (Rs 11,425/gram). By evening, prices again rose by Rs 600 to Rs 92,000 a sovereign (Rs 11,500/gram)

While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent rally is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

From Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, it touched Rs 63,240 by February 5, and Rs 66,400 by March 14 after a single-day gain of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it jumped Rs 2,200 to Rs 74,320. The Rs 75,000 mark was crossed twice — on July 23 and August 6, at Rs 75,040.

In September alone, gold prices surged by over Rs 9,000. From Rs 77,640 per sovereign (Rs 9,705 per gram) on September 1, it soared to Rs 86,880 per sovereign (Rs 10,860 per gram) on September 30, marking a rise of Rs 9,240 per sovereign and Rs 1,155 per gram.

On the other hand, silver prices have also been on a steady rise, increasing by Rs 5 to trade at Rs 195 per gram

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 11, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 92,000, 1 gram: Rs 11,500

October 10, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 90,720, 1 gram: Rs 11,340

October 9, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,400, 1 gram: Rs 11,425

October 8, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 91,080, 1 gram: Rs 11,385

October 7, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 89,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,200

Silver price over the last five days:

October 11, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 190

October 10, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 187

October 9, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 184

October 8, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 170

October 7, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 167