Gold price in Chennai spikes on Aug 2, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 1,120 per sovereign on Saturday (Aug 2, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,290.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 74,320.

On Friday (Aug 1), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,200, with a decrease of Rs 160 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, August 2, the rate stands at Rs 74,320 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver remains stable and is sold for Rs 123/gram.

*Gold price over the last five days:*

01.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,200

31.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,360

30.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,680

29.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,200

28.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

*Silver price over the last five days:*

01.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

31.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

30.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

29.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

28.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126