Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on September 01, 2025; crosses Rs 77,000/sovereign

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city have increased on Monday (September 01, 2025), with a sovereign costing Rs 77,640. A gram now costs Rs 9,705

On Saturday (August 30), the price of gold increased by Rs 680 per sovereign and was sold at Rs 76,960 per sovereign.

Earlier in August, the yellow metal had crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year, touching Rs 75,040 on August 6, the same rate it last reached on July 23. Between August 18 and August 23, gold prices in Chennai increased by Rs 320 per sovereign, reaching Rs 74,520 per sovereign.

In recent months, the gold price has witnessed a series of fluctuations. On February 5, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign.

The price later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price. Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

--- Meanwhile, the price of gold is currently fluctuating, and as of September 01, it stands at Rs 77,640 per sovereign and Rs 9,705 per gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also increased by Rs 2 and is sold for Rs 136/gram.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

August 30, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 76,960, 1 gram: Rs 9,620

August 29, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 76,280, 1 gram: Rs 9,535

August 28, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 75,240, 1 gram: Rs 9,405

August 27, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 75,120, 1 gram: Rs 9,390

August 26, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 74,840, 1 gram: Rs 9,355

Silver price over the last five days:

August 30, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 134

August 29, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 131

August 28, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 130

August 27, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 130

August 26, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 130