Gold price in Chennai records rise on May 27, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Tuesday (May 27, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 8,995.

A sovereign now costs Rs 71,960. On Monday (May 26), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 71,600.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign.

It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

In the present month, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, May 27, the rate stands at Rs 71,960 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

26.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,600

24.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,920

23.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520

22.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,800

21.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,440

Silver price over the last five days:

26.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

24.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

23.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

22.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

21.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

20.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108