Gold price in Chennai records rise on May 16, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 880 per sovereign on Friday (May 16) with a gram costing Rs 8,720.

A sovereign now costs Rs 69,760.

On Thursday (May 15) a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 68,880.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

In the month of May, after a continuous rise over the past few days, gold is currently priced at Rs 69,760 per sovereign, as of May 16.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 108/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

15.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 68,880

14.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,440

13.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,840

12.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,000

10.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,360

Silver price over the last five days:

15.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

14.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

13.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

12.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

10.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110