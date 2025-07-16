Gold price in Chennai falls on July 16, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 16, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,100.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 72,800.

On Tuesday (July 15), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,160 after recording a fall of Rs 80 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 16, the rate stands at Rs 72,800 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also dropped by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 124/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

15.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,160

14.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

12.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,120

11.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,600

10.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,160

Silver price over the last five days:

15.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

14.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

12.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

11.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 121

10.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120