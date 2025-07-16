Gold price in Chennai falls on July 16, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 16, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,100.
A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 72,800.
On Tuesday (July 15), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,160 after recording a fall of Rs 80 per sovereign.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.
Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 16, the rate stands at Rs 72,800 per sovereign.
On the other hand, the price of silver has also dropped by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 124/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
15.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,160
14.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240
12.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,120
11.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,600
10.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,160
Silver price over the last five days:
15.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125
14.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127
12.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125
11.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 121
10.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120