Gold price in Chennai falls on July 15, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Tuesday (July 15, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,145.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 73,160.

On Monday (July 14), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,240 after recording a rise of Rs 120 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 15, the rate stands at Rs 73,160 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver has also dropped by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 125/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

14.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,240

12.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,120

11.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,600

10.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,160

09.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 72,000

Silver price over the last five days:

14.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127

12.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

11.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 121

10.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120

09.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 120