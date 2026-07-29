Chennai

Chennai gold price falls for 2nd consecutive day on July 29; Rs 1,720 drop in two days

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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 480 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 29).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,240 per sovereign and Rs 13,155 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 60 per gram.

Earlier on July 28, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,720 per sovereign after a fall of Rs 1,240. The gram rate was Rs 13,215 per gram, after decreasing by Rs 155.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 29. On July 28, it was priced at Rs 235 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,150 per gram) on July 29, 2025, to Rs 1,05,240 per sovereign (Rs 13,155 per gram) on July 29, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,040 or about 43.77%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,720 | 1 gram - Rs 13,215

July 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

July 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

July 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,840 | 1 gram - Rs 13,230

July 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,500

Silver price over the last five days:

July 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

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