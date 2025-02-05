Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 63,240 on Feb 5

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai surged by Rs 760 per sovereign on Wednesday (February 5). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,240.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 95, with a gram now costing Rs 7,905.

The price of gold has increased by over Rs 1,000 in the past few days. On January 31, it rose by Rs 960 in a single day with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. The next day, on February 1, the per sovereign gold rate rose to Rs 61,960. However, it dipped to Rs 61,640 on February 3 before climbing again to Rs 62,480 on February 4.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is now selling at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480

03.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640

01.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,960

31.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,840

30.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,880

Silver price over the last five days:

04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

31.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

30.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106