Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai; crosses Rs 66K mark
The price of Gold on Friday evening spiked by Rs 70, taking the total rise in a day to Rs. 180
CHENNAI: The price of gold increased again in a single day, taking a gram of gold to be sold at Rs 8300. Gold was sold this morning at Rs 8230 per gram.
A sovereign of the yellow metal is now sold for Rs 66,400, recording a spike of Rs 560 from the morning day's price.
The year began with a gram of gold being priced at Rs 7,150 and it has been constantly surging since.
