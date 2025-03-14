Gold price hits all-time high in Chennai; crosses Rs 66K mark

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 March 2025 6:25 PM IST
    A woman tries gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom on the Dhanteras festival, in Nagpur (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold increased again in a single day, taking a gram of gold to be sold at Rs 8300. Gold was sold this morning at Rs 8230 per gram.

    A sovereign of the yellow metal is now sold for Rs 66,400, recording a spike of Rs 560 from the morning day's price.

    The year began with a gram of gold being priced at Rs 7,150 and it has been constantly surging since.

    Online Desk

